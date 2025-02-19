What type of role will Penn State WR Devonte Ross have in 2025?

Yesterday, we took a look at what type of role USC transfer Kyron Hudson will have for Penn State in 2025. Today, we stay at the wide receiver position but change our focus to Troy transfer Devonte Ross.

Ross originally signed with Kentucky as part of the 2021 recruiting cycle but never made it to Lexington. Instead, he ended up at Troy. After a redshirt freshman season of 13 receptions for 147 yards, Ross saw his impact rise significantly over the last two seasons.

In 2023, the Cartersville, Georgia native recorded 40 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns while this fall he totaled 76 receptions for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll come to Happy Valley with 129 career receptions for 1,618 yards and 14 touchdowns.