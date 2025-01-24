WHAT WE KNOW: Penn State's pursuit of Jim Knowles

Penn State's defensive coordinator search has become one of the most interesting coaching searches in recent memory. After originally pursuing Knowles earlier in the search, the Nittany Lions reengaged with the now national championship-winning defensive coordinator and it's safe to say, have his attention.
Below we discuss what we know about Penn State and their pursuit of Jim Knowles.
On Thursday evening, Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop reported on the Knowles saga. Reporting much of what we said on Thursday in The Lions Den. Penn State and Oklahoma are being both aggressive in their pursuits of Knowles. |
They also reported that Knowles has a buyout of $1.2 million, which while extremely high, does not seem like a barrier for Penn State or Oklahoma at this time, considering the dollar amounts being floated around. Though $1.2 million figure is worth noting in the grand scheme of things.