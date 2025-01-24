Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 24, 2025
WHAT WE KNOW: Penn State's pursuit of Jim Knowles
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State's defensive coordinator search has become one of the most interesting coaching searches in recent memory. After originally pursuing Knowles earlier in the search, the Nittany Lions reengaged with the now national championship-winning defensive coordinator and it's safe to say, have his attention.

Below we discuss what we know about Penn State and their pursuit of Jim Knowles.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

On Thursday evening, Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop reported on the Knowles saga. Reporting much of what we said on Thursday in The Lions Den. Penn State and Oklahoma are being both aggressive in their pursuits of Knowles. |

They also reported that Knowles has a buyout of $1.2 million, which while extremely high, does not seem like a barrier for Penn State or Oklahoma at this time, considering the dollar amounts being floated around. Though $1.2 million figure is worth noting in the grand scheme of things.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In