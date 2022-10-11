Penn State coach James Franklin discussed the Nittany Lions road matchup against Michigan during his weekly press conference.

Here are the biggest takeaways coming into the Top 10 matchup.





On Michigan pass rush:

- Franklin said Penn State is "better equipped" to deal with Michigan's strong pass rush than it was in previous years, both in personnel and with a more balanced run-pass ratio.

- Franklin added that the pass rush is especially dangerous when their opposing offense is trailing and in pass-first situations.

On the receiving corps:

- "We have three guys who we feel like are [No. 1 receivers]," Franklin said.

- He also added that WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith is "coming back" after suffering an injury that left him in a walking boot against Northwestern. Franklin is "hopeful" that Lambert-Smith can return.

On the bye week:

- The players were able to get needed rest and did a lot of "self-scouting" during the bye week, according to Franklin.

- The team spent "a ton of time" in the offseason analyzing the bye week and how the team approaches it. Penn State is 3-5 coming off of the bye in the James Franklin era.

On Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy:

- "He's been very accurate and can make all the throws on the field. Part of his poise is his confidence and his athleticism," Franklin said.

- The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 1,152 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception, while completing 78.3% of his passes this season.

On the linebacker room:

- "We're in a much better and a much more confident position than we were at the start of the season," Franklin said.

- The coaches "feel even better" because of the emergence of freshman LB Abdul Carter.

On OL Sal Wormley:

- Franklin described getting Sal Wormley back after missing all of last season with an injury as, "We got a starter back."

On DT Hakeem Beamon

- "He's playing well. He's a guy that I've had a lot of confidence in for a long time." Franklin said the team will be counting on Beamon this week and the rest of the season.











