Where did Penn State's 2024 commits land in the new state rankings?

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at Happy Valley Insider have you covered with all the updates on where Penn State Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.

Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Penn State Football commit and top target in the 2024 class.

THE COMMITS....

CONNECTICUT

No. 2 TE Luke Reynolds (Previously: No. 3)

FLORIDA

No. 65 DT TA Cunningham (Previously: No. 37)

No. 88 CB Antonie Belgrave-Shorter (Previously: 98)

MARYLAND

No. 11 S DeJuan Lane (Previously: No. 10)

No. 31 DE Xavier Gilliam (Previously: 32)

MASSACHUSETTS

No. 2 DE Liam Andrews (Previously: No. 2)

MICHIGAN

No. 6 LB Kari Jackson (Previously: No. 6)

NEW JERSEY

No. 6 S Vaboue Toure (Previously: No. 7)

NEW YORK

No. 3 WR Josiah Brown (Previously: No. 3)

NORTH CAROLINA

No. 12 OL Eagan Boyer (Previously: No. 12)

OHIO

No. 14 QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (Previously: 21)

PENNSYLVANIA

No. 1 Quinton Martin (Previously: No. 1)

No. 4 WR Tyseer Denmark (Previously: No. 4)

No. 5 OL Cooper Cousins (Previously: No. 5)

No. 6 CB Kenneth Woseley (Previously: No. 6)

No. 7 LB Anthony Speca (Previously: No. 7)

No. 9 DE Mylachi Williams (Previously: No. 9)

No. 17 ATH Caleb Brewer (Previously: No. 17)

No. 31 WR Peter Gonzalez (Previously: No. 29)

WASHINGTON DC

No. 5 DE DeAndre Cook (Previously: No. 5)

WISCONSIN

No. 2 RB Corey Smith (Previously: No. 2)

No. 3 OL Donovan Harbour (Previously: No. 3)

No. 6 OL Garrett Sexton (Previously: No. 8)

TOP RECRUITING TARGETS....

FLORIDA

No. 28 WR Chance Robinson (Previously: No. 29)

MARYLAND

No. 9 DE Jaylen Harvey (Previously: No. 8)

NEW JERSEY

No. 5 WR Jaylan Hornsby (Previously: No. 6)

TEXAS

No. 16 DE Nigel Smith (Previously: No. 16)

VIRGINIA

No. 2 LB Chris Cole (Previously: 2)

