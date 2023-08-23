Where did Penn State's 2024 commits land in the new state rankings?
It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at Happy Valley Insider have you covered with all the updates on where Penn State Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.
Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Penn State Football commit and top target in the 2024 class.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
THE COMMITS....
CONNECTICUT
No. 2 TE Luke Reynolds (Previously: No. 3)
FLORIDA
No. 65 DT TA Cunningham (Previously: No. 37)
No. 88 CB Antonie Belgrave-Shorter (Previously: 98)
MARYLAND
No. 11 S DeJuan Lane (Previously: No. 10)
No. 31 DE Xavier Gilliam (Previously: 32)
MASSACHUSETTS
No. 2 DE Liam Andrews (Previously: No. 2)
MICHIGAN
No. 6 LB Kari Jackson (Previously: No. 6)
NEW JERSEY
No. 6 S Vaboue Toure (Previously: No. 7)
NEW YORK
No. 3 WR Josiah Brown (Previously: No. 3)
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 12 OL Eagan Boyer (Previously: No. 12)
OHIO
No. 14 QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (Previously: 21)
PENNSYLVANIA
No. 1 Quinton Martin (Previously: No. 1)
No. 4 WR Tyseer Denmark (Previously: No. 4)
No. 5 OL Cooper Cousins (Previously: No. 5)
No. 6 CB Kenneth Woseley (Previously: No. 6)
No. 7 LB Anthony Speca (Previously: No. 7)
No. 9 DE Mylachi Williams (Previously: No. 9)
No. 17 ATH Caleb Brewer (Previously: No. 17)
No. 31 WR Peter Gonzalez (Previously: No. 29)
WASHINGTON DC
No. 5 DE DeAndre Cook (Previously: No. 5)
WISCONSIN
No. 2 RB Corey Smith (Previously: No. 2)
No. 3 OL Donovan Harbour (Previously: No. 3)
No. 6 OL Garrett Sexton (Previously: No. 8)
TOP RECRUITING TARGETS....
FLORIDA
No. 28 WR Chance Robinson (Previously: No. 29)
MARYLAND
No. 9 DE Jaylen Harvey (Previously: No. 8)
NEW JERSEY
No. 5 WR Jaylan Hornsby (Previously: No. 6)
TEXAS
No. 16 DE Nigel Smith (Previously: No. 16)
VIRGINIA
No. 2 LB Chris Cole (Previously: 2)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board