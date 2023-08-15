Rivals has released their latest update the Rivals250 rankings and Penn State is well-represented in the latest update with nine committed prospects making the list. Don't forget this is not the end of the update as there will be position rankings and state rankings updates later this week as well.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

NEW RANKING: 50 PREVIOUS RANKING: 51 Martin remains as the highest-ranked recruit in the WeAre24 recruiting class, coming in at No. 50 nationally, one spot above his previous ranking. Along with that, Martin also continues to be ranked the No. 4 overall running back in the country ahead of Kameron Davis, Jordan Marshall, and Taylor Tatum.

NEW RANKING: 178 PREVIOUS RANKING: 176 Another key skill position recruit currently committed to the Nittany Lions, Denmark takes a slight dip in the rankings going down two spots.

NEW RANKING: 185

PREVIOUS RANKING: 179 The longest-tenured Penn State commit, Cousins dropped a few spots in the latest update, as he dips into the 180s range.

NEW RANKING: 195 PREVIOUS RANKING: Unranked The former quarterback turned tight end prospect, Reynolds makes his debut in the Rivals250 rankings going from unranked to No. 195 overall.

NEW RANKING: 208 PREVIOUS RANKING: 205 The two-way lineman out of Massachusetts is one of he Nittany Lions newest additions to the WeAre24 class and easily one of the best in the Northeast as Deion Barnes continues to do a good job with D-Line recruiting this cycle.

NEW RANKING: 215

PREVIOUS RANKING: 196 Smith is the Nittany Lions second running back inside the Rivals250, giving Penn State one of the best running back duos in the entire 2024 recruiting class.

NEW RANKING: 231 PREVIOUS RANKING: 225 Jackson has a slight fall in this update but still lands within the top 250 at 223. Jackson might not be the most athletic linebacker but he's a high football IQ linebacker that the Nittany Lions believe they'll be able to trust in the middle of the field in a few years.

NEW RANKING: 240 PREVIOUS RANKING: 234 Penn State continues to beef up the trenches as Harbour is the second offensive line commit ranked within the top 250 list.

NEW RANKING: 241 PREVIOUS RANKING: 237 The Philadelphia native lands in at No.241 overall, but remains a centerpiece for the Nittany Lions' secondary plans in the future.

NOTABLE KEY TARGETS....