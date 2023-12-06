Rivals has released their latest update the Rivals250 rankings and Penn State is well-represented in the latest update with six committed prospects making the list. Don't forget this is not the end of the update as there will be position rankings and state rankings updates later this week as well.

NEW RANKING: 58 PREVIOUS RANKING: 51 Martin remains as the highest-ranked recruit in the WeAre24 recruiting class, coming in at No. 58 nationally, one spot above his previous ranking. Along with that, Martin also continues to be ranked the No. 4 overall running back in the country ahead of Kameron Davis, Jordan Marshall, and Taylor Tatum.

NEW RANKING: 188 PREVIOUS RANKING: 196 The former quarterback turned tight end prospect, Reynolds continues to rise in the rankings as he's went from unranked to 196 and now sits at 188 overall and that climb might continue with another update still to go.

NEW RANKING: 212 PREVIOUS RANKING: Unranked The Penn State signal caller appears in the Rivals250 rankings for the first time as he had a dominant offseason and senior year.

NEW RANKING: 213 PREVIOUS RANKING: 186 The longest-tenured Penn State commit, Cousins dropped a few spots in the latest update, as he dips into the 210's range. However again he's still a very good prospect.

NEW RANKING: 223 PREVIOUS RANKING: 232 Jackson has a slight bump in this update moving up nine spots in Rivals250 rankings. Jackson is a high football IQ linebacker that the Nittany Lions believe they'll be able to trust in the middle of the field in a few years.