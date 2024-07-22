The unofficial media poll for the Big Ten has been released by Cleveland.com. 27 writers from throughout the conference voted on how they believe the Big Ten rankings will look at the end of the season, the conference's offensive and defensive players of the year, and how many teams will make the College Football Playoffs.

In the preseason poll, the Big Ten writers have Penn State finishing third in the Big Ten this season only behind Ohio State and Oregon. The Buckeyes received 21 first place votes, the runaway favorite while Oregon received six votes, standing in second.

Just behind Penn State is the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines while Iowa rounds out the top five. USC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Washington are all projected to finish in the top 10 as well.

The projected bottom eight for the conference include Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois, Northwestern, UCLA, Michigan State, Indiana, and Purdue.

Of the conference's 12 teams, Big Ten writers believe that its most likely three teams that will make the College Football Playoffs, with 16 votes. Nine writers believe four teams will get the nod while one voter picked two teams and one voter picked one team.

When it comes to the conference's preseason players of the year, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson got the nods.

On the offensive side of the ball, Penn State's Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen all earned at least one vote. WOn the defensive side, Abdul Carter was the only Nittany Lion to receive votes, receiving two first-place votes, finishing sixth among Big Ten defenders.

The Big Ten Media Days are set to begin on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Joining Penn State head coach James Franklin in Indianapolis will be tight end Tyler Warren, defensive tackle Devon J-Thomas, and safety Jaylen Reed.