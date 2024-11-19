Penn State Wrestlers in the latest InterMat Rankings

The latest Intermat Rankings were released on Monday and Happy Valley Insider recaps where each Nittany Lion ranks in the updated rankings below.

125 - At 125, freshman Luke Lilledahl makes his debut in the rankings at No. 33 after not previously being ranked.

133 - Braeden Davis stays ranked at No. 7 in this week's rankings after picking up a win over Kyle Waterman of Drexel over the weekend.

141 - Beau Bartlett comes in at No. 3 in this week's rankings. Bartlett has yet to wrestle this season.

149 - Shayne Van Ness still awaiting his season debut as well is No. 2 in the country in the 149 weight class currently only behind Virginia Tech's Caleb Henson.

157 - Tyler Kasak is up one spot to No. 4 this week after being No. 5 last week.



165 - Mitchell Mesenbrink remains the No. 1 wrestler in the country in the 165 weight class. Mesenbrink defeated Drexel's Cody Walsh this past weekend in a technical fall.

174 - Levi Haines is still ranked No. 2 in the country this week after picking up his first win of the season over the weekend.

184 - Carter Starocci remains the No. 1 wrestler at 184 as he looks for a fifth straight NCAA championship.

197 - Freshman 197-pounder Josh Barr is ranked 23rd in this week's latest rankings while he awaits his first match of the 2024-25 season.

285 - Greg Kerkvliet has been knocked off the top spot in the heavyweight rankings as Minnesota's Gable Steveson who is set to make his return to action this weekend has claimed the No.1 spot. Kerkvliet the defending national champion at 285 is now No.2.