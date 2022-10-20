News More News
It's a debate as old as time, should the Offensive Coordinator be calling plays from the sideline along with the players or in the booth where they can see the entire field from a much better angle.

With that being said, we here at Rivals decided to take matters into our own hands and see where every single Power Five Offensive Coordinator calls plays from and the full list is below.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE....

ON FIELD: 7 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 1

Boston College - On field (started season in booth)

Clemson - In Booth

Duke - On Field

Florida State - On Field (HC calls plays)

Georgia Tech - On Field

Louisville - On Field

Miami - In Booth

North Carolina - On Field

NC State - On Field (Was in booth earlier in year)

Pittsburgh - In Booth

Syracuse - On Field

Virginia - In Booth

Virginia Tech - In Booth

Wake Forest - In Booth

BIG TEN CONFERENCE....  

ON FIELD: 8 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 1

Indiana - In Booth

Illinois - On Field

Iowa - On Field

Maryland - In Booth

Michigan - Co-OC’s (One in Booth / One on Field)

Michigan State - In Booth

Minnesota - On Field

Nebraska - On Field

Northwestern - In Booth

Ohio State - In Booth

Penn State - On Field

Purdue - On Field (HC calls plays)

Rutgers - On Field

Wisconsin - On Field (In Booth prior to Chryst firing)

BIG 12 CONFERENCE....  

ON FIELD: 1 || IN BOOTH: 5 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 4

Baylor - On Field (HC calls plays)

Iowa State - In Booth

Kansas - In Booth

Kansas State - In Booth

Oklahoma - In Booth

Oklahoma St - On Field (HC calls plays)

Texas - On Field (HC calls plays)

Texas Tech - On Field (HC calls plays)

TCU - On Field

West Virginia - In Booth

INDEPENDENT....

IN BOOTH: 1

Notre Dame - In Booth



PAC-12 CONFERENCE....  

ON FIELD: 2 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 4

Arizona - On Field (HC calls plays)

Arizona State - In Booth

California - On Field

Colorado - In Booth

Oregon - In Booth

Oregon State - In Booth

Stanford - On Field (HC calls plays)

UCLA - On Field (HC calls plays)

USC - On Field (HC calls plays)

Utah - In Booth

Washington - In Booth

Washington State - On Field

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE....  

ON FIELD: 3 || IN BOOTH: 6 || HC CALLS PLAYS: 5

Alabama - In Booth

Arkansas - On Field

Auburn - In Booth

Florida - On Field (HC calls plays)

Georgia - In Booth

Kentucky - On Field

LSU - In Booth

Mississippi - In Booth

Mississippi State - On Field (HC calls plays)

Missouri - On Field (HC calls plays)

South Carolina - On Field

Texas A&M - On Field (HC calls plays)

Tennessee - On Field (HC calls plays)

Vanderbilt - In Booth

GRAND TOTAL OF WHERE OC'S CALL PLAYS....
ON THE FIELD FROM THE BOOTH HC CALLS PLAYS

21

30

15

--------------------------------------------------------------

