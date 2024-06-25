On Tuesday, they released their top 25 toughest places to play and included within the top-10 is Penn State's own Beaver Stadium. While there was no blurbs on the individual stadiums, here is what EA Sports had to say about their "toughest places to play".

As the return of College Football 25 draws closer, EA Sports is in the midst of their rankings week showcase which will take a look at the toughest places to play, the top offenses and defenses and then the final team power rankings.

"We laid out the significant impact that Homefield Advantage can have on the outcome of games in EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 during our Gameplay Deep Dive Campus Huddle. Audio and in-game modifiers such as blurred routes, incorrect play art, confidence and composure affects, and screen shaking are some of the immersive impacts away teams and players will be forced to contend with.

But not all Homefield Advantages are created equal. The Development Team worked to compile a list of the Top 25 Toughest Places to Play, factoring in historical stats such as home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more."

So where does Beaver Stadium rank among the toughest places to play?

According to EA Sports, Beaver Stadium is the sixth toughest place to play in college football only behind Kyle Field (Texas A&M), Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama), Tiger Stadium (LSU), Ohio Stadium (Ohio State), and Sanford Stadium (Georgia).