Where does Penn State rank in AP Poll after 34-27 win over Bowling Green?
Penn State didn't see any movement in this week's AP Poll following a 34-27 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The Nittany Lions remain at No. 8 in the latest poll that was released on Saturday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions are the second highest ranked Big Ten in this week's rankings only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes ranked at No. 3 in the country. Oregon is the third and only other Big Ten ranked inside the top-10 at No. 9, dropping two spots after a close win over Boise State.
Other Big Ten programs ranked within side the top 25 is USC at No. 11, Michigan at No. 17, and Nebraska at No. 23. Illinois is the first team on the outside, 13 points behind No. 25 Northern Illinois. Washington and Wisconsin both received votes as well.
FULL TOP 25
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami (FL)
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Mchgan
18. Notre Dame
19. Lousvlle
20. Arizona
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois
Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
