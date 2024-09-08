Penn State didn't see any movement in this week's AP Poll following a 34-27 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The Nittany Lions remain at No. 8 in the latest poll that was released on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are the second highest ranked Big Ten in this week's rankings only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes ranked at No. 3 in the country. Oregon is the third and only other Big Ten ranked inside the top-10 at No. 9, dropping two spots after a close win over Boise State.

Other Big Ten programs ranked within side the top 25 is USC at No. 11, Michigan at No. 17, and Nebraska at No. 23. Illinois is the first team on the outside, 13 points behind No. 25 Northern Illinois. Washington and Wisconsin both received votes as well.



