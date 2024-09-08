PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Where does Penn State rank in AP Poll after 34-27 win over Bowling Green?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State didn't see any movement in this week's AP Poll following a 34-27 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The Nittany Lions remain at No. 8 in the latest poll that was released on Saturday afternoon.


The Nittany Lions are the second highest ranked Big Ten in this week's rankings only behind the Ohio State Buckeyes ranked at No. 3 in the country. Oregon is the third and only other Big Ten ranked inside the top-10 at No. 9, dropping two spots after a close win over Boise State.

Other Big Ten programs ranked within side the top 25 is USC at No. 11, Michigan at No. 17, and Nebraska at No. 23. Illinois is the first team on the outside, 13 points behind No. 25 Northern Illinois. Washington and Wisconsin both received votes as well.


FULL TOP 25

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami (FL)

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Mchgan

18. Notre Dame

19. Lousvlle

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston College

25. Northern Illinois


Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.


--------------------------------------------------------------

