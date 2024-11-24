Where does Penn State rank in the latest AP Poll?

The Nittany Lions (10-1, 7-1 B1G) are ranked fourth in both polls. While Penn State and the entirety of the top four in No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Texas remained the same, there was plenty of movement below the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

Penn State Football did not see any chances to their national ranking in either the AP or Coaches poll on Sunday following their 26-25 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Of the 21 teams ranked below the Nittany Lions in the AP Poll, 20 teams saw some sort of movement. The lone exception was No. 24 Missouri who remains at No. 24 following a 39-20 win over Mississippi State.

Filling out the top 10 in this week's rankings are Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami (FL), SMU, and Indiana. The Hoosiers dropped five spots after a 38-15 loss to No. 2 Ohio State. Boise State and Clemson both find themselves on the verge of the top 1 as well following their latest wins over Wyoming and The Citadel respectively.

Notably, Georgia and Tennessee were two of the biggest winners in college football on Saturday and it wasn't of their respective blowout wins over UMass and UTEP respectively. Instead, the Bulldogs and Volunteers are positioned nicely for the College Football Playoffs after Alabama and Ole Miss both suffered their third losses of the season to Oklahoma and Florida.

The Crimson Tide are now ranked No. 13 in the poll, six spots down from last week while Ole Miss is now No.15, also falling six spots.

Arizona State following a 28-23 win over BYU is up to No. 14, the Sun Devils are still alive when it comes to the College Football Playoff race, BYU on the other hand, fell to No. 19 after their second straight loss.