Despite a close win over Bowling Green on Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up one spot in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions now with a 2-0 record rank No.7 in the coaches poll, up one spot up from last week's ranking of No. 8.

The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten programs ranked inside the top-10, joining No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Oregon. USC, Michigan, Washington, and Nebraska are all also ranked within the top-25 at No. 11, No. 16, No. 22, and No. 24 respectively.

Penn State will experience their first of two bye weeks this upcoming weekend and will prepare for a matchup against a second-straight MAC opponent Kent State on Saturday, September 21.







