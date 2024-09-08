Where does Penn State rank in this week's USA Today Coaches poll?
Despite a close win over Bowling Green on Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up one spot in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions now with a 2-0 record rank No.7 in the coaches poll, up one spot up from last week's ranking of No. 8.
The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten programs ranked inside the top-10, joining No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Oregon. USC, Michigan, Washington, and Nebraska are all also ranked within the top-25 at No. 11, No. 16, No. 22, and No. 24 respectively.
Penn State will experience their first of two bye weeks this upcoming weekend and will prepare for a matchup against a second-straight MAC opponent Kent State on Saturday, September 21.
FULL TOP 25
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Missouri
9. Tennessee
10. Utah
11. USC
12. Miami (FL)
13. Oklahoma
14. Oklahoma State
15. Kansas State
16. Michigan
17. LSU
18. Arizona
19. Notre Dame
20. Clemson
21. Louisville
22. Washington
23. Iowa State
24. Nebraska
25. Memphis
Receiving votes: Texas A&M 68; Boston College 36; Syracuse 33; Illinois 33; Northern Illinois 30; Wisconsin 28; South Carolina 25; Boise State 20; UNLV 19; Iowa 17; Kansas 14; UCF 12; North Carolina State 10; Texas State 8; TCU 6; North Carolina 5; California 5; Liberty 4; Pittsburgh 2; Michigan State 2; BYU 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; James Madison 1; Indiana 1;
