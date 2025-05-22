Where Does Penn State's 2026 Class Rank Following Jaziel Hart Commitment?

(Photo by Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider)

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2025/daniel-jennings-312910Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class remains ranked inside the top five of the Rivals team recruiting rankings after their latest commitment from three-star cornerback Jaziel Hart on Thursday. Hart is the 17th commitment in the Nittany Lions' recruiting class and the fifth prospect to make their commitment to the program this month. The Nittany Lions notably did have one 2026 commitment, defensive end Daniel Jennings reclassified to the 2025 recruiting cycle earlier this week.

Hart is the fourth defensive back to commit to Penn State joining safeties Matt Sieg and Darrel Casey and cornerback Julian Peterson. The Nittany Lions are well positioned to potentially add several additional defensive backs to their class in the upcoming weeks as well. The Nittany Lions' class currently only ranks behind USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Clemson in the Rivals team rankings. Of the program's 17 commitments, seven are currently considered four-star prospects.

Where does Penn State rank in the On3 Team Rankings?

Following Hart's commitment, Penn State's class ranks 11th on the Rivals team recruiting rankings which ranks them fourth in the Big Ten behind USC, Ohio State, and Oregon.

What's next for Penn State's 2026 recruiting class?