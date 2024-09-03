Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
Where is Penn State ranked in latest AP and Coaches Polls?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Week one of the college football season is officially over and here's how Penn State is viewed in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.

AP Poll

No movement in the AP Poll for the Nittany Lions as they stay put at No. 8 in the country but there was some movement within the top 10.

Georgia and Ohio State both stayed put at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively but Texas, Alabama, and Notre Dame all saw their spots improve. Texas and Alabama moved up one spot each to No. 3 and No. 4 while Notre Dame jumped two spots from No. 7 to No. 5, jumping Ole Miss in the process.

Oregon fell four spots after a lackluster 24-14 win over Idaho on Saturday as did Michigan who fell from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 30-10 win over Fresno State. Missouri is new in the top 10 after a 51-0 win over Murray State, they jumped two spots from No. 11 to No. 9.

USC (No. 13) and Iowa (No. 21) are the only other Big Ten programs ranked inside the AP Top 25 while Nebraska, Washington, and Wisconsin all received votes.

Coaches Poll

In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8. They're joined by Ohio State (No. 2), Oregon (No. 6), and Michigan (No. 9) as Big Ten programs in the top-10. USC, Iowa, and Washington all find themselves within the top-25 in the eye of the coaches poll as well. Like in the AP Poll, both Oregon (No.6) and Michigan (No. 9) tumbled after their disappointing, yet victorious efforts this past Saturday.


Week 2 Polls
RankAssociated PressCoaches

1

Georgia

Georgia

2

Ohio State

Ohio State

3

Texas

Texas

4

Alabama

Alabama

5

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

6

Ole Miss

Oregon

7

Oregon

Notre Dame

8

Penn State

Penn State

9

Missouri

Michigan

10

Michigan

Missouri

11

Utah

Utah

12

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

13

USC

Oklahoma

14

Tennessee

USC

15

Oklahoma

Miami (FL)

16

Oklahoma State

Kansas State

17

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

18

LSU

Arizona

19

Kansas

LSU

20

Arizona

Kansas

21

Iowa

Iowa

22

Louisville

Clemson

23

Georgia Tech

North Carolina State

24

North Carolina State

Louisville

25

Clemson

Washington

