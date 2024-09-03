Week one of the college football season is officially over and here's how Penn State is viewed in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.

No movement in the AP Poll for the Nittany Lions as they stay put at No. 8 in the country but there was some movement within the top 10.

Georgia and Ohio State both stayed put at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively but Texas, Alabama, and Notre Dame all saw their spots improve. Texas and Alabama moved up one spot each to No. 3 and No. 4 while Notre Dame jumped two spots from No. 7 to No. 5, jumping Ole Miss in the process.

Oregon fell four spots after a lackluster 24-14 win over Idaho on Saturday as did Michigan who fell from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 30-10 win over Fresno State. Missouri is new in the top 10 after a 51-0 win over Murray State, they jumped two spots from No. 11 to No. 9.

USC (No. 13) and Iowa (No. 21) are the only other Big Ten programs ranked inside the AP Top 25 while Nebraska, Washington, and Wisconsin all received votes.

