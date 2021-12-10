Where is the Penn State Football staff out recruiting this Friday?

This Friday will be the last day out for the coaches as they are set to welcome the two official visitors to town this weekend, as well as the unofficial visit on Saturday with the commits and run ons.

A few of the coaches will stay in and if they are out, more than likely they will be in the Pennsylvania area and a few others are planning to attend State Championship games tomorrow evening.

Next up the recruiting calendar has a quiet period (which means only contact with prospects can be on campus, no off campus visits) that starts on Sunday and then a dead period (which means no on or off campus visits but general correspondence (text, inbound calls, direct messages, etc. are still permitted) starting Monday. After all that, Wednesday is the big day as it is National Signing Day!

Now with all that being said, let's take a look at where the staff is headed on their final day out visiting recruits.