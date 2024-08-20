On Tuesday, the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle were released and the latest rankings are filled with Penn State commitments and targets as the Nittany Lions to put together one of the country's top classes in the cycle.

Currently, Penn State holds the No. 3 class in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle thanks to six commitments. Below, you can find out which Penn State commitments are ranked inside the latest Rivals250 as well as a list of notable targets.

A trio of Penn State's six commitments are included in the latest Rivals250 rankings update.

That trio is led by offensive lineman Kevin Brown, who saw himself jump up 20 spots from No. 35 to No. 15 in the rankings. He remains the top ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania and is currently the No. 7 offensive tackle inside the Rivals250. His jump to No. 15 marks the first time that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle has been ranked inside the top-20. He was previously ranked at No. 24, No. 29, and No. 35. His jump to No. 15 comes after an impressive summer which included a stop at the Rivals Five-Star camp in Jacksonville this past June in which he impressed nearly everyone in attendance.

Next up in the Rivals250 is Brown's teammate at Harrisburg High, running back Messiah Mickens.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound tailback moved up one spot from his previous ranking of 114. The in-state running back committed to Penn State a year ago this week on August 19, 2023. Since his commitment, Mickens has remained strong on his commitment to Penn State.

Through his first two seasons of high school football, Mickens has totaled 2,039 yards and 33 touchdowns. Notably, this offseason he transferred from Trinity in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania to Harrisburg.

The last Penn State commitment ranked inside the latest Rivals250 rankings is quarterback commitment Troy Huhn.

The California singal-caller who committed to Penn State in late June, saw a small fall from No. 105 to No. 127, still a strong ranking for the 6-foot-4, 205-pound pro-style quarterback who was unranked entering this offseason. The Mission Hills (CA) quarterback completed 59.6% of his passes last season as a sophomore, throwing for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions.



