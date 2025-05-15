8 Penn State Players Make PFF's 2026 NFL Draft Top 200 Rankings

Of the top 200 prospects on the list, Penn State has eight representatives, including six prospects within the top 50 and seven in the top 100.

While the 2025 NFL Draft is only a few weeks in the past, anticipation for the 2026 NFL Draft is already building. Recently, Pro Football Focus released its initial top 200 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft , and to little surprise, the list is littered with Nittany Lions.

Leading the way in Penn State's representation on PFF's Big Board is quarterback Drew Allar, who is ranked No. 17 overall. The third highest ranked quarterback, Allar, is ranked behind Texas's Arch Manning (No. 4) and Clemson's Cade Klubnik (No. 5).

Here's what PFF had to say about Allar's stock heading into the 2025 season.

"While his performance in the final game of the season was rough (36.6 PFF passing grade), Allar quieted many critics by quarterbacking the Nittany Lions all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals this past season. He finished as the nation's sixth-most valuable signal-caller in the process, according to our wins above average metric. His 21 big-time throws were a top-20 mark in America, while Allar's 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate was 21st. He showed off his rifle right arm far more as a junior, increasing his average depth of target by over a yard. There are still some things to clean up in terms of his footwork and accuracy and plenty of questions surrounding Penn State's wide receiver room, but Allar will enter his senior season as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. With a loaded roster surrounding him, he has the potential to take the Nittany Lions on an even deeper run next year.

The next top Nittany Lion ranked is on the defensive side of the ball as cornerback A.J. Harris comes in at No. 26. PFF didn't provide any write-ups on any of the other seven ranked Nittany Lions. That being said, Harris last season recorded a 78.9 overall defensive grade. The former Georgia transfer also recorded 48 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception.

Not too far down the list, you'll find defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton at No. 29. The star defensive end is coming off a 42-tackle season in 2024, which included 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Defensive tackle Zane Durant comes in at No. 34 in the rankings. The Florida native is notably the top interior defensive lineman ranked on PFF's big board. As a junior, last season recorded a 70.4 defensive grade across 658 snaps. On the statsheet, Durant had 42 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

After a run of defensive players, the rest of the Nittany Lions' representation comes on the offensive side of the ball. Nicholas Singleton is the last Nittany Lion ranked within the top-50 at No.45; he's notably the No. 2 running back on the big board, only behind Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. Likewise, Kaytron Allen is the fifth-ranked running back and No. 77 overall after a standout junior season in 2024.

Last fall, both Singleton and Allen rushed for over 1,000 yards. Singleton would finish the season with 1,474 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns, while Allen finished with 1,261 yards and 10 touchdowns.



Penn State's final ranked standouts come on the offensive line in Nolan Rucci (No. 139) and Vega Ioane (No. 142).

Rucci was stellar for Penn State after taking over for an injured Anthony Donkoh late in the season. On nearly 300 pass-blocking snaps last season, Rucci allowed just eight quarterback hurries and one sack. Ionane, the nation's sixth highest rated guard, was just as impressive last season, if not more, considering a growing role within the Nittany Lions offense. The Washington native, on 497 pass blocking snaps, did not allow a single sack last fall.

Notable pieces of Penn State's 2025 roster, who did not crack the top-200 prospects list, include wide receiver Trebor Pena, offensive tackle Drew Shelton, safety Zakee Wheatley, and linebacker Tony Rojas.