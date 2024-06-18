Following their latest commitment from four-star Rivals250 cornerback Jahmir Joseph, the Penn State Nittany Lions are closing in on a top-10 ranking once again in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The No. 138 player in the nation and the No. 12 cornerback movies the Nittany Lions upto No. 11 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Just nine points behind the Clemson Tigers who currently hold 13 commitments in their own class.

The Nittany Lions also have the fifth best class in the Big Ten when including future Big Ten addition USC, who will officially join the conference on July 1. Ohio State currently leads the nation with the No. 1 recruiting class, holding 16 commitments. Out of those 16 commitments, four are five-star prospects, 11 are four-star prospects, and one is a three-star prospect. USC is the next Big Ten team up in the top-10, at No.5 with 13 commitments. They hold a pair of five-star commitments and eight four-star commitments. Rutgers is currently at No. 6 but leads the country with 27 commitments while Wisconsin sits at No. 7 with 19 commitments including five, four-star commitments. Also within the top-25 is Minnesota at No. 15 with 23 commitments while future Big Ten member Oregon is at No. 22 with nine commitments.

A quiet month of June so far for Penn State