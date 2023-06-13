Where Penn State's commits landed in the newest Rivals250 update
The newest Rivals250 rankings have been released and Penn State is well-represented in the newest update.
From top-to-bottom, there are seven members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class represented in the Rivals250 including one prospect within the top 100. There are also numerous top targets that are also ranked in the 250.
Don't forget this is not the end of the update. on Wednesday and Thursday, the offensive and defensive position rankings will be released and then on Friday, the state rankings will be released.
Martin is the highest-ranked prospect in the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class, coming in at No. 51 nationally. He remains one of the best running backs in the country with only Kameron Davis, Jordan Marshall, and Taylor Tatum ahead of him.
The longest-standing commitment in Penn State's 2024 recruiting class remains in the Rivals250, coming in at No. 177. He looks to be a future anchor of the Nittany Lions' offensive line.
Smith joins Martin inside the Rivals250 - giving Penn State one of the best running back duos, if not the best duo in the 2024 recruiting class.
Jackson has a slight fall in this update but still lands within the top 250 at 223. Jackson might not be the most athletic linebacker but he's a high football IQ linebacker that the Nittany Lions believe they'll be able to trust in the middle of the field in a few years.
The Wisconsin native falls not too far behind Kari Jackson at 232. The 6-foot-5 offensive guard was a huge recruiting win for Penn State this spring, landing him over Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others.
The Philadelphia native lands in at No.235 but remains a centerpiece for the Nittany Lions' secondary plans in the future.
The Central Catholic standout is Penn State's final representative in the Rivals250 coming in at No.236.
Notable key targets
