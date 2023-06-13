The newest Rivals250 rankings have been released and Penn State is well-represented in the newest update.

From top-to-bottom, there are seven members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class represented in the Rivals250 including one prospect within the top 100. There are also numerous top targets that are also ranked in the 250.

Don't forget this is not the end of the update. on Wednesday and Thursday, the offensive and defensive position rankings will be released and then on Friday, the state rankings will be released.