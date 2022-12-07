As the recruiting cycle gets closer and closer to the Early Signing Period on December 21, programs around the country are looking to put some finishing touches on their recruiting classes. That includes Penn State as the Nittany Lions look to address several positions either through the 2023 prep class or through the transfer portal.

One of those positions is the running back position. The Nittany Lions over the course of the season saw both Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford leave the program, leaving them with a trio of scholarship running backs in Kaytron Allen, Keyvone Lee, and Nicholas Singleton.

The Nittany Lions also have one running back commitment in the 2023 recruiting class in Scranton Prep (PA) tailback London Montgomery. Montgomery, however, is coming off a torn ACL and is currently rehabbing back to health. With that, the Nittany Lions would love to find another running back to take in this cycle to join the program and have as part of the running back rotation in 2023.