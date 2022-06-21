Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Parker commitment
Penn State Football has added a new commitment today as class of 2023 four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker has become the 14th member of the Nittany Lions WeAre23 recruiting class.
With Parker now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?
Penn State moves up to the number seven overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Ohio State for the sixth spot and could surpass the Buckeyes by landing another commit.
Here's the full top-10 as of Friday night....
1. Notre Dame
2. Ohio State
3. Texas Tech
4. Cincinnati
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Georgia
8. Northwestern
9. USC
10. Minnesota
THE B1G RANKINGS....
2. Ohio State
6. Penn State
8. Northwestern
10. Minnesota
12. Michigan State
T-19. Iowa
T-19. Rutgers
26. Wisconsin
31. Purdue
32. Illinois
33. Nebraska
34. Michigan
75. Maryland
T-80. Indiana
WeAre23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...
And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:
Quarterbacks: 1 — Marcus Stokes
Running Backs: 0
Wide Receivers: 2 — Ejani Shakir, Yazeed Haynes
Tight Ends: 2 — Andrew Rappleya, Joey Schlaffler
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams, Anthony Donkoh
Defensive Ends: 2— Jameial Lyons, Tomarrion Parker
Defensive Tackles: 1 — Tyriq Blanding
Linebackers: 0
Cornerbacks: 2 — Lamont Payne, Conrad Hussey
Safeties: 0
Athletes: 1 — Mathias Barnwell
Specialists: 0
