 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting: Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-14 22:11:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Rojas commitment

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football has added a new commitment today as class of 2023 four-star linebacker Tony Rojas has become the 18th member of the Nittany Lions WeAre23 recruiting class.

With Rojas now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?

Penn State moves up to the number seven overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Arkansas for the sixth spot and could surpass the Razorbacks by landing another commit.

Here's the full top-10 as of Friday night....

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Texas

4. Clemson

5. Tennessee

6. Arkansas

7. Penn State

8.Baylor

9. LSU

10. Miami

THE B1G RANKINGS....

1. Ohio State

7. Penn State

15. Northwestern

16. Iowa

23. Michigan State

24. Purdue

27. Minnesota

28. Nebraska

36. Michigan

39. Maryland

41. Illinois

43. Wisconsin

T-44. Rutgers

T-88. Indiana

WeAre23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...

And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:

Quarterbacks: 0

Running Backs: 1 -- London Montgomery

Wide Receivers: 2 — Ejani Shakir, Yazeed Haynes

Tight Ends: 2 — Andrew Rappleya, Joey Schlaffler

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams, Anthony Donkoh

Defensive Ends: 2— Jameial Lyons, Tomarrion Parker

Defensive Tackles: 1 — Tyriq Blanding

Linebackers: 1 -- Tony Rojas

Cornerbacks: 2 — Lamont Payne, Conrad Hussey, Elliot Washington

Safeties: 2 -- Dakaari Nelson, King Mack

Athletes: 1 — Mathias Barnwell

Specialists: 0

{{ article.author_name }}