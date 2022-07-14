Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Rojas commitment
Penn State Football has added a new commitment today as class of 2023 four-star linebacker Tony Rojas has become the 18th member of the Nittany Lions WeAre23 recruiting class.
With Rojas now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?
Penn State moves up to the number seven overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Arkansas for the sixth spot and could surpass the Razorbacks by landing another commit.
Here's the full top-10 as of Friday night....
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. Clemson
5. Tennessee
6. Arkansas
7. Penn State
8.Baylor
9. LSU
10. Miami
THE B1G RANKINGS....
1. Ohio State
7. Penn State
15. Northwestern
16. Iowa
23. Michigan State
24. Purdue
27. Minnesota
28. Nebraska
36. Michigan
39. Maryland
41. Illinois
43. Wisconsin
T-44. Rutgers
T-88. Indiana
WeAre23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...
And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:
Quarterbacks: 0
Running Backs: 1 -- London Montgomery
Wide Receivers: 2 — Ejani Shakir, Yazeed Haynes
Tight Ends: 2 — Andrew Rappleya, Joey Schlaffler
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams, Anthony Donkoh
Defensive Ends: 2— Jameial Lyons, Tomarrion Parker
Defensive Tackles: 1 — Tyriq Blanding
Linebackers: 1 -- Tony Rojas
Cornerbacks: 2 — Lamont Payne, Conrad Hussey, Elliot Washington
Safeties: 2 -- Dakaari Nelson, King Mack
Athletes: 1 — Mathias Barnwell
Specialists: 0
