Which Penn State athletes are competing in the Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are expected to get underway this week and Penn State will be represented with 26 athletes either current or former this year. Below, you can find the full list of athletes, their sports, and country of representation below.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
|Name
|Sport
|Country
|
Aaron Brooks
|
Wrestling
|
United States
|
Aaron Russell
|
Men's Volleyball
|
United States
|
Alexis Holmes
|
Track and Field (Women's 400 meters)
|
United States
|
Ali Frantii
|
Women's Volleyball
|
United States
|
Alysaa Naeher
|
Women's Soccer
|
United States
|
Cheickna Traore
|
Track and Field (Men's 200 meters)
|
Ivory Coast
|
Eduardo Cisternas
|
Swimming (Men's 400 meter freestyle)
|
Chile
|
Emma Harvey
|
Swimming (Women's 100 meter backstroke)
|
Bermuda
|
Gabe Castaño
|
Swimming (Men's 50 meter freestyle)
|
Mexico
|
Haleigh Washington
|
Women's Volleyball
|
United States
|
Handal Roban
|
Track and Field (Men's 800 meters)
|
Vincent & the Grenadines
|
Jenny Rizzo
|
Field Hockey
|
United States
|
Joe Kovacs
|
Men's Shot Put
|
United States
|
Kayla Canett
|
Rugby
|
United States
|
Margherita Guzzi-Vincenti
|
Fencing
|
United States
|
Matt Anderson
|
Men's Volleyball
|
United States
|
Max Holt
|
Men's Volleyball
|
United States
|
Micha Hancock
|
Women's Volleyball
|
United States
|
Miles Chamley-Watson
|
Fencing
|
United States
|
Mohamed Cisset
|
Men's Soccer
|
Mali
|
Phia Gladieux
|
Field Hockey
|
United States
|
Roman Bravo-Young
|
Wrestling
|
Mexico
|
Sam Coffey
|
Women's Soccer
|
United States
|
Sam Zakutney
|
Men’s Gymnastics
|
Canada
|
Samantha Catantan
|
Fencing
|
Philippines
|
Stephen Nedoroscik
|
Men’s Gymnastic
|
United States
|
Zain Retherford
|
Wrestling
|
United States
The Paris Olympics will start on Wednesday, July 24 and will run through August 11. The opening ceremonies for the games are scheduled for Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Over 10,500 athletes will partake in the Olympic Games with over 200 countries represented. The entirety of the Olympic Games will be available on NBC channels and streaming platforms.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board