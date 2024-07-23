The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are expected to get underway this week and Penn State will be represented with 26 athletes either current or former this year. Below, you can find the full list of athletes, their sports, and country of representation below.

The Paris Olympics will start on Wednesday, July 24 and will run through August 11. The opening ceremonies for the games are scheduled for Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Over 10,500 athletes will partake in the Olympic Games with over 200 countries represented. The entirety of the Olympic Games will be available on NBC channels and streaming platforms.

