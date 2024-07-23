Advertisement
Which Penn State athletes are competing in the Olympics?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are expected to get underway this week and Penn State will be represented with 26 athletes either current or former this year. Below, you can find the full list of athletes, their sports, and country of representation below.

Penn State Olympians
Name Sport Country

Aaron Brooks

Wrestling

United States

Aaron Russell

Men's Volleyball

United States

Alexis Holmes

Track and Field (Women's 400 meters)

United States

Ali Frantii

Women's Volleyball

United States

Alysaa Naeher

Women's Soccer

United States

Cheickna Traore

Track and Field (Men's 200 meters)

Ivory Coast

Eduardo Cisternas

Swimming (Men's 400 meter freestyle)

Chile

Emma Harvey

Swimming (Women's 100 meter backstroke)

Bermuda

Gabe Castaño

Swimming (Men's 50 meter freestyle)

Mexico

Haleigh Washington

Women's Volleyball

United States

Handal Roban

Track and Field (Men's 800 meters)

Vincent & the Grenadines

Jenny Rizzo

Field Hockey

United States

Joe Kovacs

Men's Shot Put

United States

Kayla Canett

Rugby

United States

Margherita Guzzi-Vincenti

Fencing

United States

Matt Anderson

Men's Volleyball

United States

Max Holt

Men's Volleyball

United States

Micha Hancock

Women's Volleyball

United States

Miles Chamley-Watson

Fencing

United States

Mohamed Cisset

Men's Soccer

Mali

Phia Gladieux

Field Hockey

United States

Roman Bravo-Young

Wrestling

Mexico

Sam Coffey

Women's Soccer

United States

Sam Zakutney

Men’s Gymnastics

Canada

Samantha Catantan


Fencing

Philippines

Stephen Nedoroscik


Men’s Gymnastic

United States

Zain Retherford

Wrestling

United States

The Paris Olympics will start on Wednesday, July 24 and will run through August 11. The opening ceremonies for the games are scheduled for Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Over 10,500 athletes will partake in the Olympic Games with over 200 countries represented. The entirety of the Olympic Games will be available on NBC channels and streaming platforms.

