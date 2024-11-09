Which Penn State players impressed in 35-6 win over Washington?

The Penn State Nittany Lions picked up win No. 8 of the 2024 season on Saturday evening with a 35- win over the Washington Huskies. The win gets the Nittany Lions back on track after a 20-13 loss to Ohio State last weekend.
While it was a completely dominant team victory for Penn State, these two Nittany Lions were among the most impressive performers in the win.
OFFENSE: Kaytron Allen
Drew Allar would have earned the nod here easily with a 20-for-28 day including 220 yards and a touchdown. The same could be said about Tyler Warren, who had eight receptions for 75 yards as well as three receptions for seven yards and two touchdowns.
That being said, we'll give the honor to Kaytron Allen.
The junior running back was the Nittany Lions' lead ball carrier with 20 carries. The Virginia native had one of his better games of the season, totaling 98 yards and one touchdown in the win. He also had one reception for eight yards. In a game in which Nicholas Singleton was kept to just seven carries, Allen was looked upon to take on a majority of the workload and did so rather successfully, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. This season, Allen now has 133 carries for 634 yards and five touchdowns.
DEFENSE: Abdul Carter
Penn State junior defensive end Abdul Carter put together one of the more dominant defensive performances you'll see of a Nittany Lion. The future first round pick was unblockable throughout Saturday night's game, totaling six tackles including four tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had one forced fumble in the game.
After a slightly quiet start this season, Carter has come alive in recent weeks for Penn State. This season, the former linebacker now has 40 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Notably, earlier this season in their 'White Out Energy' game against Illinois, Carter had a similar stat line of seven tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
--------------------------------------------------------------
