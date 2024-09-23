Which Penn State true freshmen played against Kent State?

Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at Happy Valley Insider are also keep tracking of which Penn State Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt.
Going up against one of the worst programs in the country, Penn State was able to get a large group of true freshmen onto the field on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. By our count, 15 members of the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class saw the field on Saturday with 11 making their collegiate debut.
Below is the full list of true freshmen to see the field this season.
For Penn State, the trio of offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, safety Dejuan Lane, and tight end Luke Reynolds have all received the green light from the coaching staff, giving them the go-ahead to play in more than four games and burn their redshirts this fall. So far all three have played in each of the Nittany Lions' first three games of the season.
While 15 true freshmen have now made their collegiate deubt, there are still a handful of 2024 signees that have yet to play those include;
RB Corey Smith
WR Josiah Brown
OG Caleb Brewer
DT DeAndre Cook
