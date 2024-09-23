Which Penn State true freshmen played against Kent State?

Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at Happy Valley Insider are also keep tracking of which Penn State Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt.



Going up against one of the worst programs in the country, Penn State was able to get a large group of true freshmen onto the field on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. By our count, 15 members of the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class saw the field on Saturday with 11 making their collegiate debut. Below is the full list of true freshmen to see the field this season.

FRESHMAN ATTENDANCE REPORT BOLD = REDSHIRT BURNED PLAYER GAMES PLAYED TE Luke Reynolds 3 OL Cooper Cousins 3 S DeJuan Lane 3 CB Jon Mitchell 1 CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter 1 DT Liam Andrews 1 WR Tyseer Denmark 1 DE Max Granville 1 DE Jaylen Harvey 1 LB Kari Jackson 1 RB Quinton Martin 1 LB Anthony Speca 1 S Vaboue Toure 1 CB Kenny Woseley 1 DE Xavier Gilliam 1