Published Sep 23, 2024
Which Penn State true freshmen played against Kent State?
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at Happy Valley Insider are also keep tracking of which Penn State Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt.


Going up against one of the worst programs in the country, Penn State was able to get a large group of true freshmen onto the field on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. By our count, 15 members of the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class saw the field on Saturday with 11 making their collegiate debut.

Below is the full list of true freshmen to see the field this season.

FRESHMAN ATTENDANCE REPORT
BOLD = REDSHIRT BURNED
PLAYERGAMES PLAYED

TE Luke Reynolds

3

OL Cooper Cousins

3

S DeJuan Lane

3

CB Jon Mitchell

1

CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

1

DT Liam Andrews

1

WR Tyseer Denmark

1

DE Max Granville

1

DE Jaylen Harvey

1

LB Kari Jackson

1

RB Quinton Martin

1

LB Anthony Speca

1

S Vaboue Toure

1

CB Kenny Woseley

1

DE Xavier Gilliam

1

For Penn State, the trio of offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, safety Dejuan Lane, and tight end Luke Reynolds have all received the green light from the coaching staff, giving them the go-ahead to play in more than four games and burn their redshirts this fall. So far all three have played in each of the Nittany Lions' first three games of the season.

While 15 true freshmen have now made their collegiate deubt, there are still a handful of 2024 signees that have yet to play those include;

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

RB Corey Smith

WR Josiah Brown

WR Peter Gonzalez

OT Garrett Sexton

OG Caleb Brewer

DE Mylachi Williams

DT T.A. Cunningham

DT DeAndre Cook

