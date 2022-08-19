Which Penn State true freshmen will play in 2022?

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class is one of the best of the James Franklin era and has a chance to be a class that helps take Penn State to the next level. The Nittany Lions brought in 25 players in their seventh-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Out of those 25, 23 are true freshmen as Lackawanna transfers JB Nelson and Tyrece Mills are already sophomores. Additionally, four-star defensive end Ken Talley has left the program after just a few weeks on campus. Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! (HUGE SAVINGS) That leaves us 23 true freshmen for Penn State and quite a few of those are making noise in Penn State's fall camp thus far. Below, we take a look at what true freshmen are likely to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023 by breaking them down into Penn State's "Green, Yellow, and Red" light system.

Green Light - Will play more than four games:

So far through nearly three weeks of spring practices, Penn State has four true freshmen who appeared to emerge as players who will certainly see their fair share of playing time in 2022.

All the intel out of fall camp thus far is pointing to Singleton being a major part of Penn State's offensive game plan in 2022. The Nittany Lions have missed having a dynamic running back like him in the offense the past two seasons and he'll be able to bring that from day one. He may not be the starter against Purdue but don't be surprised if he ends up starting a few games this season.

With Caziah Holmes entering the transfer portal, Kaytron Allen is almost certainly going to see the field quite a bit for Penn State. He'll enter the season as either the Nittany Lions' third or fourth running back but will push for more reps throughout the season. Allen is already physically built for the college game and creates a great compliment to Nick Singleton's game.