Who are Boise State's top performers according to PFF?

Penn State's quarterfinals matchup against Boise State is just days away. As Happy Valley Insider continues to preview next Tuesday's matchup, we take a look at the Broncos' top players according to Pro Football Focus.

OVERALL GRADE: 95.2

I don't think we need to discuss Jeanty at any length. The Heisman runner-up is putting together a historic season for Boise State with 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. His season low of rushing yards in a game through 13 games is 127, coming against Portland State on just 11 carries in September. His lowest against an FBS program is 128 against UNLV in October on 33 carries.