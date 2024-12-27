Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 27, 2024
Who are Boise State's top performers according to PFF?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State's quarterfinals matchup against Boise State is just days away. As Happy Valley Insider continues to preview next Tuesday's matchup, we take a look at the Broncos' top players according to Pro Football Focus.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

OVERALL GRADE: 95.2

I don't think we need to discuss Jeanty at any length. The Heisman runner-up is putting together a historic season for Boise State with 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. His season low of rushing yards in a game through 13 games is 127, coming against Portland State on just 11 carries in September. His lowest against an FBS program is 128 against UNLV in October on 33 carries.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In