Who are Penn State's top offensive returning players according to PFF?
Fall camp is right around the corner for James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions. This offseason, the Nittany Lions said goodbye to quite a bit of talent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, asking the question, who are Penn State's top returning players?
Happy Valley Insider helps answer that question with the assistance of Pro Football Focus. Below, HVI takes a look at the Nittany Lions' top 10 returning players on offense.
Please note that we only included Nittany Lions who played in more than four games last season. Players who would've made the cut with four games or less played in 2023 include offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, offensive lineman Dominic Rulli, and tight end Andrew Rappleyea.
Notable departures from Penn State's top performers last season include OT Olu Fashanu (No. 5), OC Hunter Nourzad (No. 6), WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (No. 8), OT Caedan Wallace (No. 13), WR Malick Meiga (T-No. 15), RB Trey Potts (T-No. 15), and TE Theo Johnson (No. 21).
No. 10 - OL JB Nelson
