Who is listed on Penn State's availability report against Ohio State?

All attention this week was on a trio of injured players for the Nittany Lions in junior quarterback Drew Allar, junior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and redshirt sophomore right tackle Anthony Donkoh.

Notably, Allar is not listed on the report. The junior quarterback left last week's game against Wisconsin with what appeared to be a knee injury after being sacked late in the second quarter. The absence of Allar on the report doesn't come as a surprise, as it was reported on Friday that Allar was expected to play against the Buckeyes.

Dennis-Sutton was listed as questionable. The former five-star prospect is dealing with what is expected to be a potential groin injury also was absent in the second half of Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin after leaving the game in the first half. Dennis-Sutton was notably not seen at Penn State's Wednesday practice this past week. The junior is expected to be a game time decision.

Donkoh is also listed as questionable, the right tackle being banged up for several weeks now for Penn State after suffering a potential what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury earlier this season against UCLA. The redshirt freshman has been seen in the recent weeks since the injury coming in and out of games. Even if Donkoh does play Friday, it's likely that he will spell on the sidelines with Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci taking over in relief.

There are no surprises on this week's injury report for Penn State with S Kevin Winston Jr, WR Kaden Saunders, RB Quinton Martin Jr, RB Ccam Wallace, LB Keon Wylie, DE Zuriah Fisher, and THE Andrew Rapplyea are all listed as out.