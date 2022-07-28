Who is Penn State targeting at wide receiver in 2023?

After a hot July highlighted by snagging four commitments on the recruiting trail, Penn State football’s Class of 2023 received a blow when wide four-star receiver Yazeed Haynes decided to re-open his recruitment at the expense of the Nittany Lions.

The Lansdale, Pennsylvania native flipped to Penn State in June after previously committing to Rutgers in the spring. Now, just over a month after his commitment to Penn State, Haynes has decommitted from the Nittany Lions and committed to Georgia.

Now, with only one pass catcher currently on board in the Class of 2023, James Franklin and company are desperately in search of recouping their weaponry on the outside with the looming departure of its current wide receiving core on the horizon.

Although the class currently sits at 18 commitments, the Nittany Lions should have room for at least seven more players to join the program come signing day. Without further ado, here are some of the most intriguing uncommitted wide receiver prospects that Penn State could potentially nab leading into December’s initial signing period.