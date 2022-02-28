Who's next? A look at who could be Penn State Football's next commit

Penn State is off to another great start with their 2023 class, currently sitting at No. 5 nationally as they have eight total commits already.

The month of February being a dead period in the recruiting calendar usually means activity, including commitments are at a minimum but the calendar opens back up in March. With spring break on deck for many top prospects and spring practice dates for college programs beginning, the visit calendar and schedule again gets cranked up.

We take a look at six names that Penn State fans should know well and could potentially be the next in line to join the WeAre23 class.