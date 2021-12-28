Who's Staying, Going for Penn State ahead of Outback Bowl

That has been especially true so far for Penn State.

This year, that trend has moved even further in that direction, as more and more players have opted out, regardless of their draft stock or status.

The increased emphasis on training for the NFL Draft and decreased emphasis on the importance of bowl games has led a number of top draft prospects to opt out their team's bowls in recent years.

As of Dec. 28th, the following players have formally announced their intent to skip the game and prepare for the draft. Those would be wide receiver Jahan Dotson, linebackers Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and defensive back Jaquan Brisker.

But that list figures to grow, and soon, for the Nittany Lions. None of Rasheed Walker, Arnold Ebiketie, Derrick Tangelo were at practice when Penn State had media availability last week. Interestingly enough Ebiektie posted on Instagram just the night before that he was in Atlanta, Georgia.

On top of all that, Nittany Nation has also since confirmed that Rasheed Walker did travel with the team despite being injured, while Ebiketie did not.

Now it's not all bad news, as Penn State did receive some good news as well, as Jesse Luketa has announced his intention to play in the Outback Bowl as has safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who added that he'll be returning as well in 2022.

The moves leave the Nittany Lions thin at some positions, most notably at linebacker, but also open up opportunities for a number of young players, which Nittany Nation highlighted in a recent piece.

