Who's the next Penn State Football player to win a Super Bowl?

It’s well known that Penn State Football has been pretty successful in terms of producing NFL players that have went on to appear in the Super Bowl as there have been 44 different former Nittany Lions to win a total of 63 Super Bowl rings dating back to 1967-68. With the Los Angeles Rams winning the most recent Super Bowl this past Sunday, two more former Penn State football players have joined the club in Grant Haley and Nick Scott. Now the real question is, who will be the next Nittany Lion to win a Super Bowl? It’s almost impossible to predict, but our staff here at Nittany Nation offered our best guesses.

RICHIE'S PICK -- WR JAHAN DOTSON This one is a bit of a wildcard pick for me, as I’m going with wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Now while we don’t know what team he will be on in the NFL just yet, he is projected to go in the late first round which means he will more than likely end up on a contender, pending the Dolphins don’t swoop in on him with their late pick. However there are a lot of talented teams late who could pick up Dotson such as the Bucs, Chiefs, Packers or Titans all of which could very easily make the Super Bowl in 2023.

CLAY'S PICK -- OL RYAN BATES While my heart says Micah Parsons, my head says the Dallas Cowboys are never winning a Super Bowl again in my lifetime. I do, however, think that the Bills are going to get over the hump eventually so I’m gonna go with Ryan Bates here.

DYLAN'S PICK -- DB ADRIAN AMOS Looking at former Penn Staters now in the NFL, Amos is one of only two currently on a team that I can see winning in the near future. Now, that window is small and can evaporate if Aaron Rodgers does leave Green Bay but I don’t see that happening, the Packers are the best situation for him right now and I think he wants to go out on top and they provide the best chance to do so. Amos has consistently been one of the leagues top safeties and is a huge part of the Packers success defensively.