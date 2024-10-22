Advertisement

in other news

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

Penn State is about a touchdown favorite over Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

The Nittany Lions are ranked No.3 in the latest poll.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Which games should Penn State fans be watching on Friday and Saturday?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Northeast Spotlight: Who is the next great Penn State Offensive Lineman?

Northeast Spotlight: Who is the next great Penn State Offensive Lineman?

Who is the next great Penn State Offensive Lineman?

External content
 • Richie O'Leary
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Seven

Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Seven

Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week seven of the college football season.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

Penn State is about a touchdown favorite over Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

The Nittany Lions are ranked No.3 in the latest poll.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Which games should Penn State fans be watching on Friday and Saturday?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 22, 2024
Who were Penn State's top NFL performers in week seven?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Week seven of the NFL season is in the books but which Nittany Lions were the top performers this past week? Happy Valley Insider takes a look below.


JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

RB SAQUON BARKLEY - PHILADELPHIA EAGLES  

Barkley had a near career day against his former team, the New York Giants. The star running back ran for 176 yards and one touchdown in a 28-3 win for the Eagles. Barkley is flourishing in his first season with the Eagles with 108 carries for 658 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

WR CHRIS GODWIN - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS  

Godwin had a quality performance for Tampa Bay against Baltimore with seven receptions for 65 yards on nine targets. He, however, suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the final minute of the Buccaneers 41-31 loss to the Ravens and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Godwin was off to a fantastic start prior to the injury and had totaled 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns this season. The injury will snap his streak three-straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards.


WR PARKER WASHINGTON - JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS  

Washington had the first major highlight on Sunday as he returned a New England Patriots punt 96-yards for the touchdown in a 32-16 win for the Jacksvonille Jaguars over the New England Patriots.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TE PAT FREIERMUTH - PITTSBURGH STEELERS  

It wasn't a banner day by any means for Friermuth but he contributed three receptions for 51 yards and a pair of first downs in a 37-15 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the New York Jets.

DE ODAFE OWEH - BALTIMORE RAVENS  

Oweh is on the verge of having a big season for the Ravens and had four tackles including a sack against Tampa Bay on Monday night football. He now has 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.



--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement