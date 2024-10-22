Who were Penn State's top NFL performers in week seven?

in other news
Week seven of the NFL season is in the books but which Nittany Lions were the top performers this past week? Happy Valley Insider takes a look below.
RB SAQUON BARKLEY - PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Barkley had a near career day against his former team, the New York Giants. The star running back ran for 176 yards and one touchdown in a 28-3 win for the Eagles. Barkley is flourishing in his first season with the Eagles with 108 carries for 658 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.
WR CHRIS GODWIN - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Godwin had a quality performance for Tampa Bay against Baltimore with seven receptions for 65 yards on nine targets. He, however, suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the final minute of the Buccaneers 41-31 loss to the Ravens and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Godwin was off to a fantastic start prior to the injury and had totaled 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns this season. The injury will snap his streak three-straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards.
WR PARKER WASHINGTON - JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Washington had the first major highlight on Sunday as he returned a New England Patriots punt 96-yards for the touchdown in a 32-16 win for the Jacksvonille Jaguars over the New England Patriots.
TE PAT FREIERMUTH - PITTSBURGH STEELERS
It wasn't a banner day by any means for Friermuth but he contributed three receptions for 51 yards and a pair of first downs in a 37-15 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the New York Jets.
DE ODAFE OWEH - BALTIMORE RAVENS
Oweh is on the verge of having a big season for the Ravens and had four tackles including a sack against Tampa Bay on Monday night football. He now has 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.
