Penn State's season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers is less than 24 hours away and on Friday morning the Nittany Lions announced their trio of game captains for Saturday's matchup.
Senior tight end Tyler Warren, senior safety Jaylen Reed, and redshirt junior long snapper Tyler Duzansky were named the game captains for the Nittany Lions. Notably, none of the three were voted team captains for Penn State this fall.
Warren is entering his fourth year of the program and recently was called by James Franklin the 'most complete tight end in the country'. The Virginia native is coming off a career season in which he recorded 34 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. He returns in 2024 as Penn State's starting tight end and is expected to be among the best in the country at his position.
Reed, a senior out of Detroit will be one of Penn State's three starting safeties this year, manning the 'LION' position in defensive coordinator Tom Allen's defense. In 2023, Reed was an All-Big Ten honorable mention after starting all 13 games at safety for Penn State and recording 46 tackles including four tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions.
Duzanky, a redshirt junior from Illinois, will be Penn State's primary long snapper for the second straight season. He led the nation in tackles by a long snapper last season with six.
