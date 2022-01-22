Why is Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie flying up NFL draft boards?

One of Penn State football’s biggest question marks heading into the 2021 season was its talent or lack thereof at the defensive end spots. With blossoming star Adisa Issac sidelined with a season-ending injury and Nick Tarburton getting the first significant action of his career as a starter, Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie would be asked to step into a big role. Considering he would be replacing future NFL players in Odafeh Oweh and Shaka Toney who were drafted in the spring of 2021, those shoes would be tough to fill. But the transfer managed to put together a season to remember, finishing the year with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and could consistently be seen pressuring opposing quarterbacks in the backfield. This production earned the graduate transfer a first team All-Big Ten selection and now has him flying up NFL draft boards.

NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Ebiketie going No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in his latest mock draft which is much higher than many have anticipated even up to this point. So why is Ebiketie’s stock rising so high and what makes him a coveted NFL prospect? Start with his really impressive measurables at 6-foot-3, 256 pounds with 34 inch arms. We’ve seen just how much size and athleticism can have an effect on the opinions of NFL front office people as just last year the aforementioned Oweh went to Baltimore in the first round despite having no sacks with the Nittany Lions the season prior. Ebiketie is right around the ideal size for an NFL defensive end with enough arm length to be effective with both power and speed to shake off pro-caliber offensive tackles — and he’s got the college production to speak for itself as well. Very similar in stature is Steelers defensive end and likely league defensive player of the year T.J. Watt, who stands at 6-foot-4, 251 pounds and just came off a 22.5 sack year in Pittsburgh. If you want to turn the clock back a little more, New York Giant legend Lawrence Taylor, who many consider the best defensive player in league history, stood at about 6-foot-3, 240 pounds.