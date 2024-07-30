Why OL Kevin Brown's commitment is so important for Penn State
On Saturday, Penn State received a commitment from Harrisburg (PA) native Kevin Brown. It was the Nittany Lions' fourth 2026 commitment already, and third Rivals250 member to commit to the program in the class already.
It's safe to say that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle is one of the biggest commitments in the James Franklin era at Penn State, joining the likes of Micah Parsons and Dani Dennis-Sutton. That being said, Brown's commitment for Penn State is a big one for the Nittany Lions just beyond rankings.
Brown is an elite prospect in every sense of the word
Championships are built in the trenches.
Prior to the start of Penn State's 2024 season, Happy Valley Insider will be releasing a 2026 big board, offering our opinion on the top-50 or so prospects to know in the 2026 recruiting cycle for the Nittany Lions, ranking them by how highly we thought of each prospect and how important they are for the Nittany Lions.
A little bit of a spoiler here, but coming in at No. 1 on that list is Kevin Brown.
