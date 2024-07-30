On Saturday, Penn State received a commitment from Harrisburg (PA) native Kevin Brown. It was the Nittany Lions' fourth 2026 commitment already, and third Rivals250 member to commit to the program in the class already.

It's safe to say that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle is one of the biggest commitments in the James Franklin era at Penn State, joining the likes of Micah Parsons and Dani Dennis-Sutton. That being said, Brown's commitment for Penn State is a big one for the Nittany Lions just beyond rankings.