WKU beat writer breaks down the tape of WR Mitchell Tinsley

Penn State has gained some important depth at wide receiver this offseason via the transfer portal with Mitchell Tinsley officially announcing his transfer to Penn State last week.

Tinsley put up some impressive numbers at Western Kentucky last season, totaling 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 205 pound wideout is also a seasoned vet that has developed some strong chemistry with his teammates and fills an important role as the likely starting x-receiver next season.

Western Kentucky beat writer Derrick Deen shared some of his thoughts on Tinsley as he looks to have the same production at the Big Ten level that showed with the Hilltoppers in 2021.