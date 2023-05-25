Hornsby, a four-star recruit and considered as one of the top five players in the state of New Jersey is one of Penn State's top remaining wide receiver targets.

On top of an offer from Penn State, he also holds offers from Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

So far, Hornsby has set two official visits, one to Rutgers and one to Texas A&M on June 16. Sources tell Happy Valley Insider that the 6-foot-3 wide receiver is still in the works of setting one up to Penn State as well.

Now, the notable part of Hornsby's transferring to Winslow is that the football program is led by former Penn State running back Bill Bleton. Former Nittany Lion quarterback Christian Hackenberg is also currently the offensive coordinator at Winslow.

Last year, the Nittany Lions held a commitment from Winslow prospect. From three-star athlete Ejani Shakir but he would ultimately not sign with Penn State.

Penn State currently holds 14 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which ranks seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. They do not hold any wide receiver commitments yet in the class but did recently pick up a commitment from three-star quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer who has seen his stock skyrocket this offseason.