UNIVERSITY PARK, PA -- The #1 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0, 0-0 B1G) defeated the Lock Haven Bald Eagles by a score of 44-3, featuring three falls and nine out of ten matches won. The Lions return to Rec Hall on December 11 at 2:00 PM.

125: Gary Steen (PSU) vs. #13 Anthony Noto (LHU)

At 125, Lock Haven's #13 Anthony Noto dominated the first two periods, only having to defend two offensive attacks at the hands of Steen. Both were countered and ended up in points for Noto, who took a 9-2 lead with a riding time point established, but not locked, at the end of two periods. Noto locked up the riding time point in the third period and the bout will end 14-4 with the RT point. #13 Anthony Noto Maj. Dec. Gary Steen 14-4 -- LHU 4 - PSU 0

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Gable Strickland (LHU)

RBY picked right back up from where he left off in Detroit with a quick TD against Strickland. This was followed by two more takedowns right after and with a minute left in the first period, RBY was cutting Strickland. The first period ends 8-3 with enough for a riding time advantage. The second was a non-stop barrage of attacks, including a leaping go behind that resulted in two more for the returning NCAA Champion. 15-6 heading into the third, and it has been all RBY. RBY gives a little ode to Jason Nolf with a Winn Dixie attempt that results in NF and a tech fall ends it at 23-8. Roman Bravo-Young TF. Gable Strickland 6:58 23-8 -- PSU 5 - LHU 4

141: #16 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. Ty Linsenbigler (LHU)

Here is Beau Bartlett at a much more natural 141, where I think he will find more success this year. He appeared to be hesitant to commit to offensive attacks in the first period but finally got a takedown with about 30 seconds left in the first. A quick reversal from Bartlett at the beginning of the second gets him to a 4-0 lead, and he looks great on top. Near fall widens the lead, and in the third, Beau gets in on an attack and gets a nice finish from the waterfall. A great sign of things to come for Beau Bartlett at 141 with a 10-0 major.

#16 Beau Bartlett maj. dec. Ty Linsenbigler 10-0 -- PSU 9 - LHU 4

149: #27 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. Connor Eck (LHU)

Perhaps PSU's most anticipated recruit this year took the mat for his first appearance in Rec Hall. Shayne Van Ness put two points on the board early with a quick takedown, some riding time, and some great head and hands defense to counter a TD attempt. The second showed more of Van Ness's offensive prowess. After a blood timeout, a takedown led to a quick turk, which resulted in four more near-fall points for SVN. 13-2 heading into the third, where the offensive domination continued. Van Ness locked up a cradle with about 37 seconds left in the third, and locks up the fall with 28.9 left in the final period. Shayne Van Ness FALL Connor Eck 6:32 -- PSU 15 - LHU 4



157: Terrell Barraclough (PSU) vs. #20 Ashton Eyler (LHU)

Barraclough initiated the only offensive action of the first period, and a takedown with seconds left in the period brought out the challenge brick from Lock Haven (which hit the head official in the face). It costs LHU a team point. The takedown is waived off, and six seconds were put back on the clock. Barraclough starts on bottom, grabs a boot, and backs Eyler into a reversal. An escape from Eyler brings it to 2-1, and a very surprising no-call on a potentially dangerous hyperextended knee brings us to the end of the second. TB showing how his length will benefit the Lions this year with a great display of top control on Eyler. He locks in the riding time point and will take a 3-1 decision into the break. Terrell Barraclough dec. #20 Ashton Eyler 3-1 -- PSU 18 - LHU 3

165: #23 Alex Facundo (PSU) vs. Aiden Gaugler

Facundo starts the first with two impressive takedowns to go up 4-1 before the halfway point of the first period. The offensive attack continued as a barrage with six total takedowns, and Facundo heads into the second with a 12-6 lead. After more points from Facundo, Gaugler is hit with a stalling call. It's been an offensive clinic for Facundo who continued to pour on the takedowns well into the second period. 23-10 heading into the third, riding time up to 2:21. Facundo hits a beautiful duck to end the match, 27-12. #23 Alex Facundo TF Aiden Gaugler 5:35 -- PSU 23 - LHU 3

174: #1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU)

Carter Starocci starts off the three-straight returning NCAA Champs, but things got scrappy early and an unsportsmanlike point goes against Stoltzfus. Starocci returns it with a takedown and a physical pushout. Starocci continued his offensive barrage with a variety of finishes, including a beautiful double leg that extended the lead to 9-3. Another point for locked hands gives Starocci a 12-4 advantage, followed by a quick takedown that was just a signal of more things to come. This was a chippy match. A late reversal makes it 19-5 and Carter Starocci starts the season off on the right foot. #1 Carter Starocci maj. dec. Tyler Stoltzfus 19-5 -- PSU 27 - LHU 3

184: #1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. Colin Fegley (PSU)

Brooks' offensive arsenal opened up an 8-3 lead and locked in over two minutes of riding time in the first period. Persistent offensive attacks in the second locked up a stalling warning and the floodgates opened up for the Hagerstown, MD, native after that. 16-5 after two. The offense really never let up after the start of the match for Brooks, and he locked up a 24-9 tech fall with 3:21 riding time. #1 Aaron Brooks TF Colin Fegley 24-9 6:32 -- PSU 32 - LHU 3

197: #1 Max Dean (PSU) vs. Brad Morrison (LHU)

Max Dean had a takedown within the first thirty seconds of his match against Lock Haven's Brad Morrison and rode him for the duration of the first period. After locking up a bow and arrow with a minute left in the first, Dean found a fall for the Lions and extended the lead to 38-3. #1 Max Dean FALL Brad Morrison 2:03 -- PSU 38 - LHU 3

HWT: #2 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. Ethan Miller (LHU)

Kerkvliet took a takedown and a quick turn and turned into six more for the Lions, locking up the dual 44-3. #2 Greg Kerkvliet FALL Ethan Miller 1:20 -- PSU 44 - LHU 3

Match Summary: