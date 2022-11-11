Penn State will be kicking off the 2022-23 Wrestling Season in Rec Hall tonight against Lock Haven at 7 P.M. this evening, and we will be there to give you live updates.

Penn State is ranked No. 1 according to InterMat's Tournament Power Index, and comes into the new season looking to defend the team title it won in March in Detroit.

The Nittany Lions will also have four returning NCAA Champions in Roman Bravo Young at 133, Carter Starocci at 174, Aaron Brooks at 184, and Max Dean at 197.

Meanwhile, Lock Haven had five NCAA qualifiers last year with Anthony Noto at 125, Dashawn Farber at 149, Ben Barton at 157, Ashton Eyler at 165, and Isaac Reid at 285. Noto returns at 125, while Eyler is expected to start at 157 tonight but could be sub'd out for J.T. Hogan.



