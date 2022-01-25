 Wrestling Recap (1/24): Penn State sweeps Michigan road trip
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-25 09:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Wrestling Recap (1/24): Penn State sweeps Michigan road trip

Alex Murphy
PennState.Rivals.com

Penn State wrestling took its No. 1 ranking to the state of Michigan last weekend, taking on No. 3 Michigan and Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions took care of business in a big way, sweeping both duals as the Wolverines and Spartans were nearly shut out on their home mats.

It started on Friday with a showdown of two of the top three wrestling programs in the country live on Big Ten in Ann Arbor.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

The atmosphere died down after Michigan’s top-ranked Nick Suriano took a 2-1 decision victory over No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt in the 125-pound bout as Penn State took eight of the final nine bouts in the dual.

Penn State’s four top-ranked wrestlers all won their respective bouts, with 141-pounder Nick Lee securing a tech fall victory against Drew Mattin.

The two most entertaining bouts of the dual took place in the 197-pound and heavyweight classes as No. 2 Max Dean won a 6-4 sudden victory decision over No. 8 Patrick Brucki and No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet took an 8-5 decision upset over No. 2 Mason Parris.

Penn State came out on top with a statement 29-6 victory to improve to 12-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference duals.

The Nittany Lions kept the winning momentum going on Sunday, winning seven of 10 individual bouts for a 28-9 victory over Michigan State.

Four Penn State wrestlers secured major decision victories or better against the Spartans, including 19-3 tech fall victory for No. 1 Carter Starocci in the 174-pound bout and a pin for the aforementioned Kerkvliet in the heavyweight bout.

Dean suffered his first loss of the season in a 3-2 upset decision from Michigan State’s No. 15 Cameron Caffey in the 197-pound bout.

Overall, it was another successful weekend for the best wrestling program in the country and that Michigan win was a big one with a road dual at No. 2 Iowa coming up this weekend for the Nittany Lions.

Iowa took the last meeting between the two schools nearly two years ago, a 19-17 victory on Jan. 31, 2020. Friday’s dual will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network starting at 9 pm EST.

It’s the most highly-anticipated dual of the season in college wrestling and you’re not going to want to miss this showdown between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}