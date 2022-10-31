Ranked #13 pound-for-pound, Sealey joins a list of highly-coveted recruits that have committed to Penn State in 2022. Sealey joins Bethlehem Catholic's Tyler Kasak and Branden Wetzel, a PIAA State Champion from Montoursville, the alma mater of former Lion Luke Frey, as notable recruits.

Penn State has just landed a monumental commitment from Joe Sealey , a top-ranked recruit from the Class of 2024. Sealey, who was a U17 World Champion this Summer, is FloWrestling's #1 wrestler for the '24 class at 160 pounds, and is currently a junior at Wyoming Seminary.

That isn't to say Penn State hasn't picked up other valuable lineup additions. Sealey is the eighth recruit to commit to Penn State in 2022.

Sealey is projected at 165/174, according to Intermat, where Penn State has historically tasted generational success at these weight classes. Dating back to 2011, Penn State has won four NCAA titles at 165 at the hands of David Taylor and Vincenzo Joseph. At 174, Penn State has even more accolades with five total championships, contributed by Ed Ruth, Matt Brown, Mark Hall, and Carter Starocci (2x).

"I am excited to announce that I am continuing my athletic and academic career at Penn State! I am so incredibly grateful to my family, friends, and coaches that got me to where I am. WE ARE!!!!" Staley wrote on Instagram.

Sealey went 16-0 last year and picked up a Prep National Championship for Wyoming Seminary as well.

Sealey locked up a U17 World Championship this Summer, relinquishing only one point. He scored 55 points en route to the title.