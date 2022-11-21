Four-star WR and in-state prospect Rodney Gallagher will be in Happy Valley this weekend. The Uniontown (PA) native announced on Monday afternoon his plans for the upcoming weekend.

Gallagher, once a top wide receiver target for the Nittany Lions committed to West Virginia in late May. However, with the future of the Mountaineers program under head coach Neal Brown very much in doubt, many have wondered what Gallagher's recruitment may hold.

While Gallagher remains committed to the Mountaineers, his visit to Penn State on Saturday will be his first since the end of April. It will also be his first visit elsewhere in his recruitment overall since his commitment to West Virginia, a notable development.