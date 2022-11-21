WVU wide receiver commit Rodney Gallagher set to visit Penn State
Four-star WR and in-state prospect Rodney Gallagher will be in Happy Valley this weekend. The Uniontown (PA) native announced on Monday afternoon his plans for the upcoming weekend.
Gallagher, once a top wide receiver target for the Nittany Lions committed to West Virginia in late May. However, with the future of the Mountaineers program under head coach Neal Brown very much in doubt, many have wondered what Gallagher's recruitment may hold.
While Gallagher remains committed to the Mountaineers, his visit to Penn State on Saturday will be his first since the end of April. It will also be his first visit elsewhere in his recruitment overall since his commitment to West Virginia, a notable development.
The development of Gallagher's visit comes just one day after Penn State saw three-star WR Ejani Shakir decommit from the program, leaving the Nittany Lions with one wide receiver commitment in Roanoke (VA) native Carmelo Taylor.
Gallagher prior to his commitment to West Virginia was a frequent visitor in Happy Valley, making five trips alone from June 2021 to April 2022. He also made frequent appearances in Pittsburgh with five trips to the Panthers as well from April 2021 to April 2022.
While the Nittany Lions and Panthers both made strong pushes for Gallagher in his recruitment, West Virginia ultimately won the recruiting battle. Notably, while Penn State and Pittsburgh are both in-state programs for the Laurel Highlands standout, it's in fact Morgantown that is the closest to his home in Uniontown.
