WWE, the country’s largest professional wrestling entity, now has 46 athletes under NIL deals since it began the program since its initial program unveiling in December 2021.

The third name, image and likeness (NIL) class for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was released on Thursday and two Penn State athletes were included among the 15 athletes added to the program.

Two-time wrestling All-American Greg Kerkvliet and redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Dawkins were the two Nittany Lions selected for this third class.

Kerkvliet, a junior, has been named an All-American at the heavyweight class the past two seasons, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at NCAA Tournament after a 22-3 season.

Dawkins just finished up his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions and has appeared in 13 games in his career.

He’s earned Academic All-Big Ten honors over the past two seasons.