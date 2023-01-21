News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-21 17:54:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Wyomissing (PA) OL Caleb Brewer reacts to Penn State offer

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

As discussed on Friday afternoon here on Nittany Nation, Wyomissing (PA) offensive lineman Caleb Brewer made a visit to Penn State without an offer from the Nittany Lions.

However, the possibility of James Franklin and Phil Trautwein offering the fast-rising 2024 offensive lineman seemed to be quite high. "It would mean a lot," Brewer told Nittany Nation earlier this week about what it would mean to receive an offer from the Nittany Lions. "It would help with my recruiting and it would be great to possibly play with Jven again," the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle added while referring to 2023 Penn State signee Jven Williams.

The chances of the two reuniting in Happy Valley were raised quite a bit on Saturday when the Nittany Lions extended Brewer his 24th scholarship offer. The Nittany Lions join Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among notable programs that have extended offers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}