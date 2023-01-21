As discussed on Friday afternoon here on Nittany Nation, Wyomissing (PA) offensive lineman Caleb Brewer made a visit to Penn State without an offer from the Nittany Lions.
However, the possibility of James Franklin and Phil Trautwein offering the fast-rising 2024 offensive lineman seemed to be quite high. "It would mean a lot," Brewer told Nittany Nation earlier this week about what it would mean to receive an offer from the Nittany Lions. "It would help with my recruiting and it would be great to possibly play with Jven again," the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle added while referring to 2023 Penn State signee Jven Williams.
The chances of the two reuniting in Happy Valley were raised quite a bit on Saturday when the Nittany Lions extended Brewer his 24th scholarship offer. The Nittany Lions join Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among notable programs that have extended offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.