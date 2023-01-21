As discussed on Friday afternoon here on Nittany Nation, Wyomissing (PA) offensive lineman Caleb Brewer made a visit to Penn State without an offer from the Nittany Lions.

However, the possibility of James Franklin and Phil Trautwein offering the fast-rising 2024 offensive lineman seemed to be quite high. "It would mean a lot," Brewer told Nittany Nation earlier this week about what it would mean to receive an offer from the Nittany Lions. "It would help with my recruiting and it would be great to possibly play with Jven again," the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle added while referring to 2023 Penn State signee Jven Williams.