Retherford was announced as the newest coach for the NLWC on Monday afternoon:

After a Summer of uncertainty that saw many mainstays in the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club venture off to new places, Zain Retherford confirmed he would be staying.

Retherford spent four years in State College as a wrestler at Penn State, bringing three NCAA titles, two Hodge Trophies, and a 128-3 record to the Lions, being noted as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the program's already-rich history.

After his freshman year, he never lost a match. His only collegiate losses were the result of dropping two to Logan Stieber and one to Mitchell Port.

After his collegiate career wrapped up, Retherford joined the NLWC as a resident athlete. He won a 2023 World Championship and the Pan American Championships in the same year. He won his spot on the U.S. Olympic Team this past Summer by beating Nick Lee, who joined the Penn State coaching staff earlier this year.

Retherford brings a rich history of success, hard-nosed technique, and a relentless work ethic to the NLWC. He is a great addition to the staff and will join Cael and Cody Sanderson, Mark McKnight, and NLWC head Jake Varner on the staff.