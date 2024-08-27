PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago other sports

Zain Retherford becomes newest Nittany Lions Wrestling Club Coach

Joey Klender • Happy Valley Insider
Wrestling Analyst
@KlenderJoey

After a Summer of uncertainty that saw many mainstays in the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club venture off to new places, Zain Retherford confirmed he would be staying.

Retherford was announced as the newest coach for the NLWC on Monday afternoon:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbHltcGlhbiDwn4e68J+HuC4gV29ybGQgQ2hhbXBpb24uIDJ4IEhv ZGdlIFdpbm5lci4gM3ggTkNBQSBDaGFtcGlvbi7CoCBOb3csIENvYWNoIFJl dGhlcmZvcmQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93NU94bjR2clM2Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzVPeG40dnJTNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOTFdD IChATml0dGFueUxpb25XQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9OaXR0YW55TGlvbldDL3N0YXR1cy8xODI4MTc2MDI0MTE2MzQ2OTc1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Retherford spent four years in State College as a wrestler at Penn State, bringing three NCAA titles, two Hodge Trophies, and a 128-3 record to the Lions, being noted as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the program's already-rich history.

After his freshman year, he never lost a match. His only collegiate losses were the result of dropping two to Logan Stieber and one to Mitchell Port.

After his collegiate career wrapped up, Retherford joined the NLWC as a resident athlete. He won a 2023 World Championship and the Pan American Championships in the same year. He won his spot on the U.S. Olympic Team this past Summer by beating Nick Lee, who joined the Penn State coaching staff earlier this year.

Retherford brings a rich history of success, hard-nosed technique, and a relentless work ethic to the NLWC. He is a great addition to the staff and will join Cael and Cody Sanderson, Mark McKnight, and NLWC head Jake Varner on the staff.

