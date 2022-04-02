 2023 Four-Star DL Mason Robinson previews Penn State visit
Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

The Under Armour Next regional camp stopped by the Northeast this past Sunday and featured a number of talented prospects from throughout the Northeast.

One of the top defensive linemen in the group was four-star McDonogh (MD) stand out, Mason Robinson and after signing their top rated prosect overall in the 2022 cycle, Dani Dennis-Sutton out of McDonogh, the Nittany Lion staff hopes to find the same success in 2023 with Robinson.

Robinson now has a visit back to State College set and he caught up with Nittany Nation on Sunday to discuss Penn State and where things stand with his recruitment.

