Commitment Breakdown: 2026 ATH David Davis says Penn State 'felt like home'

Penn State is keeping one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania home, as class of 2026 high-three-star athlete/defensive back David Davis committed to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Davis, out of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, was in Happy Valley on Tuesday for a visit to Penn State's campus, and he decided it was time to make his pledge to the Nittany Lions then and there.

While Rivals lists Davis as an athlete, he expects to play safety for PSU.

He plans to play his college football under head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and the rest of the Penn State staff.

Davis spoke to Rivals.com about his decision to become a Nittany Lion.

"I chose to commit to Penn State because of their strong football program and the amazing community," Davis said. "The culture there really felt like home."